BlitzPredict (XBP) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $195,433.00 and $7,833.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,812,338 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

