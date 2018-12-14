Blocktrade Achieves Market Cap of $4.07 Million (BTT)

Blocktrade (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Blocktrade has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Blocktrade token can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Blocktrade has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $2,569.00 worth of Blocktrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.02315904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00141572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00172731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.10547344 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Blocktrade Profile

Blocktrade was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Blocktrade’s total supply is 57,746,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,314,915 tokens. Blocktrade’s official Twitter account is @Blocktradecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocktrade is blocktrade.com.

Buying and Selling Blocktrade

Blocktrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

