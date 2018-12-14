Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blue Capital Reinsurance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Blue Capital Reinsurance stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.77). Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Capital Reinsurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 242,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 879,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 56.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.