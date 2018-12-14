Bluefin Trading LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,231,337,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 109.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,739,434,000 after acquiring an additional 619,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,249.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,549,000 after acquiring an additional 467,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $276.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $20,840,412.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,840,412.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $376,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,450 shares of company stock valued at $107,898,595. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $410.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Netflix to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.81.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

