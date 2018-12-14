BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 1,205.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,339 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Keane Group worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Feinberg Stephen boosted its stake in Keane Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Feinberg Stephen now owns 38,302,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,893,000 after purchasing an additional 450,486 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Keane Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,076,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 755,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keane Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 638,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keane Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,975,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 402,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keane Group by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 990,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Keane Group alerts:

In other Keane Group news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $56,555,951.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,466,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRAC. TheStreet cut shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keane Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

FRAC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $928.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.56. Keane Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.56 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keane Group Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-keane-group-inc-frac.html.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.