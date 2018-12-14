BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,827 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-trims-stake-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.