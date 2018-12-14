BMO Capital Markets Lowers Roots (ROOT) Price Target to C$6.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Roots from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roots from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Roots from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. CSFB reduced their price target on Roots from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Roots from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

ROOT opened at C$3.35 on Monday. Roots has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.35.

In related news, Director James Alan Gabel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,500.00.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

