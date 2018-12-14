BMO Capital Markets Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Price Target to C$32.50

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KL. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$33.25 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$28.50 to C$30.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

KL stock opened at C$33.39 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$16.54 and a one year high of C$33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$291.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.33000009800431 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

