Bonavista Energy (BNPUF) Downgraded by GMP Securities to “Hold”

GMP Securities downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BNPUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

