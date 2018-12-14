Bonterra Energy (BNE) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at GMP Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price reduced by GMP Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNE. Raymond James cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE BNE traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$6.56. 53,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,793. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.959999929216595 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.02%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider Robb Douglas Thompson acquired 4,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,470.00. Also, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.03 per share, with a total value of C$100,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $271,505.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.