Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Boston Beer worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.31.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $209,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $7,809,735. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.40 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $326.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

