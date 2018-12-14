Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of BPFH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,861. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $947.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $3,405. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

