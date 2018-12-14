Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.86 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BigONE, Gate.io and Bibox. Bottos has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $147,747.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.02124364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00139958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00173782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, BigONE, Bit-Z, Bibox, CoinEgg, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

