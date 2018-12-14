BP plc (BP) Insider Acquires £324.45 in Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £324.45 ($423.95).
Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 4th, Brian Gilvary sold 20,000 shares of BP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total value of £106,800 ($139,553.12).
- On Monday, November 12th, Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £314.40 ($410.82).
- On Wednesday, October 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 53 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £306.87 ($400.98).
LON BP opened at GBX 514.20 ($6.72) on Friday. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644.25 ($8.42).
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
