Bridgebio Pharma Llc Sells 40,653 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma Llc sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $541,904.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bridgebio Pharma Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 7th, Bridgebio Pharma Llc sold 80,144 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $1,095,568.48.

On Wednesday, December 5th, Bridgebio Pharma Llc purchased 2,853,848 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $42,579,412.16.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,989,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 676,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 577,698 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,511,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

