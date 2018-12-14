British American Tobacco (BTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.10

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 1583855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 111.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

