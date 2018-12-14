BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,798 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Masco by 58.1% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,901,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,055 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 15.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,891,000 after acquiring an additional 501,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Masco by 147.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,136 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,266,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 176,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Masco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,243,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,579.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $3,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,392,271.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,092. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.69 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

