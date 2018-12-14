BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $616,595,000 after buying an additional 502,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 937,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,797,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $226,127,000 after buying an additional 113,054 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 761,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,064,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 738,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 511,518 shares during the period.

NYSE:COO opened at $256.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.18.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $651.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

In related news, Director A Thomas Bender sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $1,925,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $477,513.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

