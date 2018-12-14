Brokerages Anticipate Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.53). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BITA shares. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. started coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Bitauto from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of BITA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,346. Bitauto has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 830,477 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,744,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,221,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

