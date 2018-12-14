Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce sales of $3.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.62 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,981,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,516,232,000 after buying an additional 3,371,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,396.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $140,078,000 after buying an additional 2,203,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,132,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $236,844,000 after buying an additional 1,154,672 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. 95,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $81.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

