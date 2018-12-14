Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to post $445.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.72 million and the lowest is $442.50 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $401.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,992,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,262,000 after acquiring an additional 215,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,519,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 30,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,196. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.