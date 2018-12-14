Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post sales of $424.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.40 million and the highest is $427.58 million. Synaptics posted sales of $430.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 51,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $446,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Synaptics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

