Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post $86.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $330.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $344.29 million, with estimates ranging from $343.58 million to $345.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.47). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 26,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $158,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SNCR opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $12.12.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

