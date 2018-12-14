Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (VMW) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VMware from $167.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $159.23. The company had a trading volume of 938,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,221. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.46 and a 1 year high of $169.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $229,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,161,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,485. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $858,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,289,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $777,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 988,295 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $145,250,000 after acquiring an additional 820,619 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,658,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19,743.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 410,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

