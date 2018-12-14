Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $242.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.60 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $235.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 79.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. Raymond James began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,511. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.90. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,960,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,342,000 after buying an additional 779,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

