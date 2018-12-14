Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Price Target at $7.08

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. GMP Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$156.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.410000012462006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, insider Myles Bosman acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$36,921.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,274 shares of company stock valued at $57,618.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

