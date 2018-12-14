Brokerages Set CIGNA Co. (CI) Price Target at $235.69

Shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

In other CIGNA news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIGNA stock opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. CIGNA has a 1 year low of $163.02 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CIGNA will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

