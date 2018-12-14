Brokerages Set Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Price Target at $132.00

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 5,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $610,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,542,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner acquired 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,365.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $1,058,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

