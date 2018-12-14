Brokerages Set Embraer SA (ERJ) PT at $27.13

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Santander upgraded shares of Embraer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Embraer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 35.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 229.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,933 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Embraer has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of -0.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

