Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (GEF) Price Target at $54.50

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Greif to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 2,472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEF opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

