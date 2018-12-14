Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (PODD) PT at $100.27

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.33 and a beta of 1.70. Insulet has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $53,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $98,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,451 shares of company stock valued at $691,834. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,778,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,209 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 57.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,871,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 682,393 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,823,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

