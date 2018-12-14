Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (MPLX) Price Target at $41.10

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

MPLX opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 240.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

