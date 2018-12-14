Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NCR) Target Price at $35.50

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $23.53. 1,006,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. NCR has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 75.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

