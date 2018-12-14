Brokerages Set Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) PT at $20.00

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,295.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,660 shares of company stock worth $1,549,188. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,699,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,601,000 after buying an additional 1,649,340 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 140.1% in the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 3,755,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $42,251,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

