Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Target Price at $46.30

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of PBF opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,325,000 after buying an additional 755,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,753,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 210,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,319,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after buying an additional 242,331 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

