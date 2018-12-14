Brokerages Set Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) PT at $9.90

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research analysts have commented on PEI shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $554.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.09. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

