Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Price Target at $57.33

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

NYSE:SLF opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,346,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

