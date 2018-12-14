Brokers Issue Forecasts for Molecular Templates Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (MTEM)

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a report issued on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

MTEM opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 168.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 338.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 545,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Hirsch purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,007,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

