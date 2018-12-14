Brokers Offer Predictions for FB Financial Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

NYSE FBK opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.29. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FB Financial by 650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in FB Financial by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.