Brokers Set Expectations for Corelogic Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corelogic in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLGX. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CLGX opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 213,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 168,931 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,613.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

