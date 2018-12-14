Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 214,983 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,983 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $70,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5,266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,138,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,406 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,486,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,466,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,260,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $3,199,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,024,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $670,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,884 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

