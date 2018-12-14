Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 78,211 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,211 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $32,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.40 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.90%.

WARNING: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 78,211 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/brookfield-asset-management-inc-sells-78211-shares-of-crestwood-equity-partners-lp-ceqp.html.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.