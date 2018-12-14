Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF (VIOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF (BMV:VIOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 538.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period.

VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.6249 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

