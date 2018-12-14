Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $514,000 in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Stock

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 174,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FMX opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

