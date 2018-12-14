Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,080 Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,243,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,455,000 after buying an additional 360,674 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,647,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 427,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,625,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,822,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 25,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $10.93 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

