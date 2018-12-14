BTIG Research Raises Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) Price Target to $31.00

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($6.97). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Nicholas Simon purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

