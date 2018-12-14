Bunge Ltd (BG) Stake Lessened by Fairpointe Capital LLC

Fairpointe Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,839 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up approximately 2.6% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Bunge worth $101,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Bunge by 55.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $59.08 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Soren Schroder purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Boehlert purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,576. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 333,200 shares of company stock worth $20,357,881. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

