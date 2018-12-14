Burleson & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 28,239 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $267.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $254.77 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

