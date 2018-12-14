Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $619,280.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,329,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $3,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,797,990.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $108.33 and a one year high of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

