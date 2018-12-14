Caci International (CACI) vs. Iteknik (ITKH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Caci International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caci International and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caci International 7.43% 11.26% 5.75% Iteknik -32.86% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caci International and Iteknik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caci International $4.47 billion 0.89 $301.17 million $7.84 20.43 Iteknik $1.14 million 0.35 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Caci International has higher revenue and earnings than Iteknik.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Caci International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Caci International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Caci International and Iteknik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caci International 0 5 9 1 2.73 Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caci International presently has a consensus price target of $195.85, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Caci International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caci International is more favorable than Iteknik.

Summary

Caci International beats Iteknik on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances health outcomes for communities and emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Iteknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

